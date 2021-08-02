Jane C. Swischuk

GALVESTON — Jane Swischuk passed away peacefully at home in Galveston, TX on July 22, 2021, surrounded by her beloved husband and family.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Vernona Campbell. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Swischuk; sons: Tim Swischuk (Margarita), Jim Swischuk (Lindsey), Mike Swischuk (Stephanie), Peter Swischuk (Cielo); siblings: Ann Harrington, Jim Campbell (Judy), Sara Campbell-Pastuck (Grant), Susan Monts (Jim); fourteen grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jane was born on March 8, 1942, in Cut Bank, MT. During her childhood her family moved to Cody, WY, followed by moves to Lloydminster and Calgary Alberta Canada. It was in Calgary that Jane met and married the love of her life, Dr. Leonard Swischuk on December 27, 1960. The newly married couple moved to Ottawa followed by a move to Saskatoon before moving on to Oklahoma City, OK, before eventually settling in Galveston, TX in 1970. While her husband began his long career at UTMB, Jane was busy raising their family. When her children were of school age, Jane started and ran a successful monogram, gift and sporting wear business for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the school PTA and the Galveston Racquet Club. Later Jane became active in the Republican Women’s Association of Galveston, the Women’s Association of Galveston Country Club and the Jane’s Bee and the Posse Royal (Quilting).
The family would like to express their appreciation to the UTMB medical staff, AMED Community Hospice team and the many friends for their love and support during this time.
After cremation, Jane’s ashes will remain with the family until the passing of her husband at which time their ashes will be blended and spread in the Colorado mountains at a location favored by Jane and her husband.
Plans are currently being made to honor her kind, smart funny spirit and celebrate the life of Jane Swischuk at a memorial service. Details of the service will be announced when complete.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goodwill or a charity of your choosing.
