Larry Galvan Torres, 51, of Texas City, passed away July 25, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center surrounded by his loving wife, children, and family.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday August 2, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Larry Torres was born on August 11, 1966 in Galveston, Texas to Sabino P. Torres and Isabel Galvan Lopez. He was a resident of Spring, Texas for 16 years, but, resided in Texas City most of his life. He graduated from Texas City High School. He was a certified Carpenter, Pipe Fitter, Machinist and Welder. He was a jack of all trades, loved listening to all kinds of music, and dancing. He was also an amazing artist. Larry was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle who would do anything for his family and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his father Sabino P. Torres and mother Isabel Galvan Lopez (Olayo), Brother Jose Angel Garcia, sisters Linda Kay Torres and Teresa Ann Woodhams.
He is survived by his loving wife Gina Torres. His children Larry Torres Jr., Jonathan Torres, Kaitlyn Torres, Kaycee Torres, Kaley Torres and grandson Guy-Thadius Torres. His loving brothers and sisters; Maria M. Escalante (Homer), Alonzo Lara Jr. (Caroline), Maria Rosario Melendez (Miguel), Sabino Torres Jr., Trinidad T. Ortiz (Richard), Esteban G. Torres, Josefa Grimaldo (Sammy Sr.), Matilde G. Torres (Ana), Carlos G. Torres, Celia A. Neyland.
Accompanying their uncle as pallbearers are John Ladd, Marc Martinez, Richard Gomez Jr., Sammy Grimaldo Jr., Michael Lara, Gino Garcia; Alternants Angel Grimaldo and Keith Lara.
