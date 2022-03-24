Anabelle Albertha Guillory Biagas

LAMARQUE — With great sadness, we announce the passing of our cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Annabelle passed peacefully on March 10th at age 84. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Obelia Guillory; husband, Joseph Plenny Biagas; sister, Serita Moore; brothers, Thomas Guillory, Wilbert Guillory, Leroy Sonnier, and Welton Guillory.
She leaves to cherish her brother, Nalva Guillory (Geraldine Savoie) of Church Point, LA; Two children, Glenn Biagas and LaTonya Biagas; Daughter-in-law: Deloris Biagas. Five grandchildren: Glenn T. Biagas, Joseph Biagas, Teniesha Biagas, Chris Biagas, and Chelsie Biagas. Eight great-grandchildren: Joseph, Jr., Jade, Kamryn, Chris Jr., Mila, Lola, Austin, and Aubrey. Godson: Brian Bellow. Goddaughters: Emelda Hancock, Donna Marie Henderson, Audrey Guillory and Julie Richardson and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who loved and adored her.
Annabelle Albertha Guillory Biagas was born on October 15, 1937, in Church Point, LA. On August 18, 1957, Annabelle married Joseph Plenny Biagas in Church Point, LA. After a few years of living in California, Annabelle settled in La Marque, TX to raise her son. Years later, the Lord blessed her with her daughter. After working for 28 years at Union Carbide Plant, she retired.
She was a loving and devoted member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church for more than 50 years and a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxillary 167 Court, Ladies Guild, and the Neo Catechumenal organization. Annabelle lived a full life. When she wasn't at church, she volunteered at the food bank and bingo hall. She also enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, gardening, and cooking Gumbo.
A humble servant of God. She truly loved to serve others throughout her life. Affectionately referred to as "Nanny," she raised many children as her own. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was a constant example of Christ's love to all those who knew her. Annabelle's greatest love was her family. She loved her children, grandkids and godchildren immensely. She was many things to many people, and we all have our own stories and memories about our beloved Annabelle, "Aunt Bello" and "Nanny."
The viewing will begin at 9:30 am on March 26th followed by a recitation of the rosary at 10:15 am. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Fwy, Dickinson, TX 77539 and a reception will follow thereafter in the Queen of Peace Catholic Church Parish Life Center.
