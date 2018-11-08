Lakovich
Memorial services for Leo Lakovich will be held from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Cermeño
Graveside services for Joseph Cermeño III will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 p.m. under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Scott
Services for Brenda Scott will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Phinney
A Mass of Christian burial for Adelaide Phinney will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret & Mary Catholic Church, 1101 W. New Hope Dr., Cedar Park TX under the direction of Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home.
Green
Homegoing services for Pauline Green will be held at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St. under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
