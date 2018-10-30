Perry Lee Jones, 70, of Santa Fe, passed away October 28, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Perry was born October 14, 1948 to Carol Jo and Billy Dan Jones in Marietta, OK. Perry retired from The I. S. P. Plant after 42 years of service.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ellen Debora Jones, son Christopher Jones, and brother Jackie Jones.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Karla L. Jones; daughter Amanda E. Emmite and husband Frank; sons Perry A. Boudreaux and wife Sharon, Gregory Lee Jones and wife Tammy, Adrian J. Boudreaux, and Phillip A. Jones; sisters Darcy Gaines and Dana Morrow; grandchildren Karlee Jones, Kaylee Boudreaux, Christopher Jones, Dawson Boudreaux, and Frank Anthony Emmite; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 2, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson.
