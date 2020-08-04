GALVESTON—
Carl E. Kelly, 84, departed this life on Friday, July 31 2020, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital. The family have entrusted Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with his arrangements. (409) 762-8470
TEXAS CITY—
Mr. Wesley Eugene Perren, Sr., 85, passed from this life Sunday, August 2, 2020, in League City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
