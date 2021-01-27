SANTA FE — Mrs. Mary Joan Garner passed from this life Monday evening, January 25, 2021, in Baytown.
Born July 8, 1933 in Lowell, Massachusetts, Mrs. Garner had been a resident of Santa Fe for 20 years, previously of Galveston. Mary was a cafeteria worker for Galveston I.S.D. and was of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed watching soap operas but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (Dooley) Ryan; granddaughter, Felicia Edwards.
Survivors include her son, John Mitchell and wife, Donna of Corpus Christi; daughter, Doris Courteau and husband, Andrew of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Patrick Mitchell, Christine Courteau, Melissa Courteau; great-grandchildren, Carlee Garwood and Addison Amato.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.