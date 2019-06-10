Clide "Tema" Gamble 88, of Dickinson TX passed away May 18, 2019. He was born August 11, 1930 in Huntsville TX.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2: 00 PM at the Dickinson Community Center 2417 Hwy 3 Dickinson TX 77539
Clide "Tema" Gamble 88, of Dickinson TX passed away May 18, 2019. He was born August 11, 1930 in Huntsville TX.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2: 00 PM at the Dickinson Community Center 2417 Hwy 3 Dickinson TX 77539
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.