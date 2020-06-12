Calapan
Funeral mass for Thelma Calapan will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston, TX. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Pierce
Funeral service for Wayne Pierce will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at Hayes Funeral Home.
Redo
Celebration of life service for Bernard Redo will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 starting 11:00am at Wynn Funeral Home.
Slawson
Graveside services for Amos Slawson will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 starting at 10:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Thibodeaux
Funeral service for Antonia Thibodeaux will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 starting at 7:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
