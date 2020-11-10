DICKINSON — George Randolph Raven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.
George was born in Galveston, Texas to Rudolph and Ophelia Raven on January 10, 1942.
George was a 1959 graduate of Central High School. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Berlin, Germany. George attended the University of Houston and was a member of PHI THETA KAPPA National Honor Society. He was an Oil & Gas Executive for most notably at PHIBRO & VALERO Refineries.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Raven, son, Gregory Pickens and sister Beverly Raven. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all that interacted with him.
He married Lillian P. Raven on November 28, 1956, in Galveston, Texas. George was passionate about family and very active in his church and other civic organizations in Galveston County. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lillian P. Raven; a daughter, Sandra Renaud; a son, Randal (Katie) Raven; a daughter , Maria (Kevin) Baltrip; a devoted sister, Dyanthalyn (Leroy) Harden; a sister-in-law, Ethel Pickens; loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and close friends. However, the circle of lives touched by George R. Raven extended far beyond these bounds.
George's Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at The Shrine of the True Cross, 300 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX 77539 at 11AM. Due to the pandemic and other health considerations, the funeral will be private.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aegis Senior Care, Ms. Marvena Wolf and her assistants for their phenomenal care of Mr. Raven.
