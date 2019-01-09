Hulse

Memorial services for Sandra Hulse will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of West Bay Assembly of God Church, 3607 FM 646 Dickinson, under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

Vela

Mass of Christian burial for Mary Vela will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of J. Levy Funeral Home.

McDonough

Memorial services for Nancy McDonough will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam St. in Houston under the direction of Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home.

Luquette

Funeral service for Myrtis Luquette will be held at 11 a.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.

