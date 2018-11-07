Wayne D. Sealey, age 65 passed away November 2, 2018 in Santa Fe, NM. For the prior 40 years he was a resident of Houston and Galveston. Wayne was born Aug, 6, 1953 in Dallas, TX.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home CyFair - Northwest located at 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, Texas 77065
Wayne spent his entire 40 year career in the Oil and Gas Industry and majority of this time was with Core Laboratories. He started his career with Core Labs in Dallas, then move to Houston and retired in 2016. He was greatly respected within Core Labs and the Oil/Gas Industry. Wayne was a mentor to many colleagues. Wayne was an Eagle Scout and also earned the high honor of Order of the Arrow. Wayne graduated from Stephen F. Austin and was member of Theta Chi National Fraternity and Junior Class President.
Wayne was the son of Alford (Al) Sealey (deceased) and is survived by his Mother, Jo Ann Sealey of Dallas, Sister Diane Haun and Brother-in-law Jerry Haun of Waco, Niece Kayla Haun of San Antonio, Niece Deidre Haun who is currently teaching in Central Asia and Great Aunt Martha Hodge of Dallas. Wayne is also survived by his life partner of 33 years, Ken Coldwell of Santa Fe, NM.
They had taken on the challenge of restoring a dilapidated historical home in Galveston. This labor of love took 15 years and resulted in a wonderfully restored historical home. They recently moved full time to Santa Fe where they had a vacation home for 6 years.
Since moving to Santa Fe Wayne had become very involved with an organization called Rock Steady Boxing which is a therapy program for Parkinson patients. This had truly become a passion. He was due to be trained as a certified coach.
His work with RSB had become one of the highlights of his week and a true love in his life. In addition he had become an active volunteer with the Santa Fe Botanical Gardens.
Donations can be made to Rock Steady Boxing Santa Fe or the Santa Fe Botanical Garden.
Rock Steady Boxing Santa Fe: Re: Adrienne Shurbet, 2801 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507, Phone: 505-930-1168.
Santa Fe Botanical Garden: PO Box 23343, Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87502, Phone: 505-471-9103, Email: santafe@rsbaffiliate.com
