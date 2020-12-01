TEXAS CITY —
Jimmy Scalf, 81 of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, November 30, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born October 24, 1939 in Pikeville, KY to John and Grace Scalf.
He joined the Navy in 1957 and was stationed in Galveston, Texas aboard the U.S. Howard D. Crow. This is where he met and married the love of his life Marjorie. After completing his military commitment in Key West, Florida they chose to move back to Galveston until 1971 when they made Texas City their permanent home.
Jim was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 450 for 35 years, retired from Union Carbide Texas City in 2001. Upon his retirement he pursued his desire to learn to fly and obtained his private Pilot’s license. He loved to travel, going to Casino’s, gigging for flounder and in his younger years hunting. He loved watching his grandson Ryan play baseball from little league to high school.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother, son Roger, granddaughter Allison and favorite sister-in-law Lynette Cole. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marjorie, son John (Tanya), four grandsons; Taylor, Brandon, Ryan and Brian and two granddaughters; Sarah and Laney, three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
- The family would like to thank Walt Crowder and AMed for all the care, comfort and compassion given to Jim and his family over the past year and especially during his final days with us.
A visitation will be from 10:00am — 11:00am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Mausoleum at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. The service will follow at 11:00am with Dr. C.O. Magee officiating, under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.
