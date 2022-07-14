Frances Jo Caliva

Frances Jo Russo Caliva, age 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend was received into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, the 12th of July 2022.
She was born in Houston on the 4th day of March 1941, to Mary (Tomasino) and Nick Joseph Russo and remained here all her life.
Frances enjoyed having a house full of family and sharing one of her delicious home cooked pasta dishes. She was fulfilled by being in service to others and was always the first to come to the aid of those in need. She touched the lives of many in her family and beyond. Frances will be remembered for her elegance, grace, and loving nature.
Frances spent many years refining her social tennis backhand as part of the University Club Ladies Tennis Association. Early on, she was a teacher at the renowned Hallie Pritchard School of Dance. She attended St. Agnes Academy as an original Fannin Street Girl. She had a deep faith in Jesus Christ, strong ties to her Italian Heritage, and she belonged to numerous clubs/organizations including: Amiketos Club, Charity Guild of St. Joseph, Ladies of the Sacred Heart, and formerly the University Club, Fort Bend Country Club, Sugar Creek Country Club, & Braeburn Country Club.
Frances is survived by the love of her life, her husband Sam, by her son Jack Charles Caliva II (Kim) by her daughter Rosanette Caliva Bosco (John), and grandchildren John Paul, Francesca, and Sammy. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara Camarata, Nikki Russo, Jeanette Phillips (Phillip), and brother Nick Joseph Russo Jr. (Brenda).
Our hearts are broken but our love and memories of her shall live forever.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Rd., Houston, TX 77056; or to the charity of one’s choice.
