SANTA FE —
Mrs. Charlotte Caroline Webber passed from this life Wednesday, November 21, 2018, in the comfort of her home.
Santa Fe, TX is where Charlotte called home her entire life. She was born to her parents, Albert and Leona Harris, Jr., in their Santa Fe home on August 1, 1940 and grew up alongside her sister and brother. She graduated Santa Fe High School in 1958, and married the love of her life, Robert, that very same year in the Alta Loma Catholic Church. She and Robert were devout Catholics who were 60-year members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Together, they raised 4 children and enjoyed trips to the deer lease and fishing. She was a customer service representative for Johnson’s Home & Auto for 18 years, served as a board member for the SF Senior Citizens Council and was a member and board member of the SF Area Historical Foundation. Among all the activities in her life, she always found time for family - her lifeline. She was an avid crocheter and scrapbooker but when she needed a place to relax you could always find her at the lake house, where she made so many beautiful memories with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; A.W. Harris, Jr. & Leona (Brittnacher), brother, Albert William Harris, III; grandson, Justin Powers; great-granddaughter, Alacia “Allie” Danielle Wile.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Isaac Webber, Jr.; sister and best friend, Betty Springer (Eugene); daughters, Shana Rawls, Linda Auer, Tammy Cromie; son, Robert “Robbie” Webber, III; grandchildren, Melissa (Chris), Clint (Krista), Robert (Rachel), Erika, Ashley (Josue), Bobby (Christine), Craig, Brian; great-grandchildren, Anna, Everly, Lillee, Logan, Ismael, Jenna, Mason, Isaac; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018, at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel, 10412 Hwy 6, Hitchcock 77563, followed by a rosary recited by Don LeCompte at 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, 77563, with Reverend John Kappe, Celebrant. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Charlotte’s name to the Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation, Inc., 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563.
