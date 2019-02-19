GALVESTON—Ivory Jean Mason Anderson, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Jeanie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 29, 1952, in Galveston, Texas, to Roosevelt and Dorothy Mason.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Roosevelt Smith and Raymond Mason.
She leaves cherished memories with her husband, Nassaval Anderson, Sr.; children, Casey Hampton, Sr. (LaToria), Nassaval Anderson, Jr., Tamara Johnson (Joseph), Tameka Felton and Jomar Bryant; grandchildren, Crystal Johnson (Kendrick), Jeremy Williams, Jordan Cole, Jada Rhodes, Casey Hampton, Jr., Prince Hall, Jason Provost and Mi’Cah Anderson; great grandchildren, Kylee Johnson and Kameron Johnson; brothers, Carl Mason, Sr. Glenn Mason and Jimmy Trimble; sisters, Rosie Cadet, Cleo Washington, Margaret Mason, Hazel Mason, Sara Lane and Dietrick Lane and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousin, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 11:00 a.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Norris Burkley, Sr., Host Pastor and Rev. Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
