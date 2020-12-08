GALVESTON — Dorothy Aurora Mejia, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. She was born on August 16, 1930 in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from Ball High School. She was the owner of Mike's Place, which she operated for 48 years, until she became too ill to continue and had to close it down. She loved to go on trips to the casinos to gamble. She also loved to throw parties and dance. She was raised Catholic and loved to go to church to light candles. She loved visiting the Catholic Church in San Juan, Texas. She overcame cancer, never complaining of any pain during her treatments. Her greatest passion and love was her family. She was very close to her brothers and sisters and was always there for them. She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carlos and Margarita Mejia; son Johnny Morales, Jr; brothers and sisters, Charlie, Julius, Joe, Jesse, Louis, Margaret, Mary and Nellie.
She is survived by her daughter Gloria Menard; grandchildren, Gil Garcia, Jr., Charles Garcia, Tim Lawler, Andrea King and Kimberly Morales; great-grandchildren, Christopher Garcia, Kristen Garcia, Charlie Garcia, Jr and Tim Lawler Jr; great-great-grandchildren, Adrian Garcia and Annalaya Garcia; her loving and special friend Mary Ventacur; and numerous other relatives and family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M, with a Rosary to be held at 6:30 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Lawler, Sr., Tim Lawler, Jr., Charles Garcia, Sr., Charles Garcia, Jr., Christopher Garcia and Adrian Garcia.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Texas Home Health Hospice, especially Guy Shankle, for his kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.