Tomlinson H. Knotts, of Centerville, Texas passed away at 9:20 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the home of his son, Jeffery Dean Knotts, of Mathis, Texas. Tommy was born March 1941 in Galveston, Texas, the son of Rufus and Helen Knotts. He married Barbara Sue Pennington on August 19, 1968, in Galveston, Texas.
Tommy served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1962 and was a retired patrolman from Galveston Police Department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Tucker Lodge 297 Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite in Galveston, Texas.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Centerville, Texas; three children: Tommie Jo Lombardi of League City, Texas, Jeffery Knotts of Mathis, Texas and Cynthia Monacy of Galveston; seven grandchildren: Lee, Richard, Ariana, Breezi, Stormy, Zoe, and Rocco; one great grandchild, Jesse; and two sisters: Kathy Fultz of Porter, Texas and Edith Mahon of Andover, Maryland.
Tommy’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Tommy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.