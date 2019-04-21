Caleb Joseph Allen of Santa Fe, Texas passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 24. Caleb was born on May 10, 1994 in League City, Texas to Brent Allen and Kathy Jackson. Caleb attended College of the Mainland in Texas City, Texas and studied Graphic Arts.
Caleb is survived by his parents Kathy Jackson, Brent Allen and Maria Allen, his sisters Hannah, Molly and Taylor, brothers Thomas, Daniel and Phillip, grandparents Fred Allen, Sharon Allen and Billie Jo McCreery and many more family members that love him deeply.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10am at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573.
