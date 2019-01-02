Willodean Harper
TEXAS CITY—Willodean Harper passed away on December 31, 2018 in Texas City, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
John Ed Crooks
GALVESTON—John Ed Crooks, 71, departed this life on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Truitt K Marks, Sr.
DICKINSON—Truitt K. Marks, Sr., 75, departed this life on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Houston Methodist St John Hospital, Nassau Bay, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Flonnie Mae Lewis
TEXAS CITY—Flonnie Mae Lewis, 94, received her call into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center, Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
