SANTA FE — January 3,1946 — April 29,2021
Clarence A. Rodefeld was born and raised in Galveston, Texas and was a 1964 graduate of Ball High School. He was a lifelong resident of Galveston County. Clarence served in the US Army from 1964-1966 before starting his career with Amoco Chemical Company, where he worked for 33 years.
He was a proud member of both the Galveston County and Texas Rabbit Breeders Association. He also enjoyed hunting and bass fishing. Clarence was blessed with opportunities to hunt and fish all over the State of Texas and Mexico throughout his life.
Clarence is proceeded in death by his wife of 55 years, Waneta Rodefeld. He is survived by his son Jeff Rodefeld and wife Jennifer, daughter Kelly Hershey and husband James. Clarence enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: Taylor, Craig and Kylie Rodefeld; Hannah, Hailey, Lee Dawn Hershey; Dustin Rankin, Gina Glenn and husband John, and great grandchildren: Melody Rankin, Britten, Elle and Maylee Glenn.
A celebration of life will be held June 26 at his home in Santa Fe, TX.
Services are under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.