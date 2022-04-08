Dorothy Micheletti Wolter

GALVESTON — Doretta (Dorothy) Maria Rachele Micheletti Wolter, 101 of Galveston, TX, was called to her eternal home on April 6, 2022.
Dorothy was born to Adorna and Gelindo Micheletti on May 15,1920 in Santa Maria del Giudice, Lucca, Italy. She came to America in 1921 where her family opened a corner grocery store in Galveston at 1528 Avenue N.
Dorothy attended Catholic schools, and in 1938 was proud to be a graduate of Ursuline Academy. She met her husband Roland E. Wolter during a Christmas party at her first job with American Finance Co. They dated six months, then in 1942, WWII called him to serve. Their relationship grew and was sustained through handwritten letters. "He wrote to me every day." The War ended September 1945, and they married February 24, 1946.
Dorothy's pride and joy was her work as a Ursuline Historian. She wanted to shine light on the lifetime values she received from her Catholic education through the Ursuline nuns. She also wanted Galveston to never forget the lives saved after the 1900 Storm-- over one thousand refugees--all because of the safe place and care provided by the Ursulines at the Ursuline Academy and Convent. Her greatest accomplishments were the Monument of Tribute to the Ursuline nuns, the procurement of a fence around their cemetery, and two Texas Historical Markers, one for the Ursuline Convent and Academy, and the other for the cemetery. In 1997, she received the Serviam Award for her contributions.
Dorothy loved to write and take photos! She was a guest contributor to The Galveston Daily News, and Publicity Chairman for the Ursuline Alumnae. She was abundantly grateful for her upbringing. She wrote of her loving father-- a hard worker, full of energy, who made people laugh, and of her mother-- kind, generous, a great cook, and paramount at her devotion to faith and family. Dorothy fiercely loved God and her family. She always had a positive outlook, a cheerful, fun disposition, and an unwavering faith.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Roland, her older brother Steno Micheletti, and her younger brother, Gelindo Micheletti, Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Doretta Withem and Gelinda Schmidt, six grandchildren, Jack (Katie) Withem, Michael (Brittany) Schmidt, Elizabeth Keeler (Ben), Matthew Schmidt, Marybeth Schmidt, and Catherine Schmidt, four great grandchildren, Joseph Withem, Tyus, Decklan, and Adrian Schmidt, her sister-in-law Gloria Micheletti (Gelindo,Sr.), her nephews, Gelindo Micheletti, Dr. Larry Micheletti, and Trey Micheletti, and her cousin in Pisa, Italy, Antonio Bartolini (Maria Giovanna).
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jack Withem, Michael Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt, and her nephews Gelindo Micheletti, Dr. Larry Micheletti, and Trey Micheletti.
The family will hold a private service to celebrate Dorothy's life on earth and her new life in heaven. She will be buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery next to her husband of 76 years.
The family is very grateful to The Meridian for their care and love of Dorothy. Special thanks to Josie who painted her nails & fixed her hair, facetimed, sent pictures, hung photos of the grandchildren and great grandchildren, and loved her well. We are also thankful for the attentive care she received from UTMB and Hospice her last four days, and the diligent preparations from Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Contributions in Dorothy's honor may be sent to Holy Family Parish at 1010 35th Street Galveston, TX 77550
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.