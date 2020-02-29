Peter “Pete” John Forasiepi III, 63, of Texas City, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, peacefully at home while surrounded by loved ones.
Pete was born June 6, 1956 in Galveston, TX to Peter and Antoinette Forasiepi Jr. Pete loved to cook, (enough to feed an army) fish, watch sports and spendi countless hours with his children and grandchildren. He had a personality like no other and never met a stranger. Pete was known all throughout Galveston and Houston. He helped build several buildings throughout the community that are still around to this day. He will be greatly missed by everyone who’s life he touched.
He is proceeded in death by his father Peter John Forasiepi Jr. and brother Joe Forasiepi. Survived by his devoted fiancé Joan Long; loving mother Antoinette Forasiepi; brother Marvin Forasiepi; sons P.J. Forasiepi IV, Steven Forasiepi and wife Desiree; daughter Lyndee Pool and husband Paul and eight grandchildren; Gavin, Hunter, Rose, Tristen, Judy, Carleigh, Gia and Kyndall.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10AM with services to follow beginning at 11AM at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Graveside services are to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
Pallbearers will be Marvin Forasiepi, Richard Long Jr., P.J. Forasiepi IV, Steven Forasiepi, Paul Pool and Joseph Forasiepi. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Bertucci, Eric Reynolds and Stephen Bradford.
