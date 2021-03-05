LUFKIN, TX — Memorial services for Joe L. Glass of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church Lufkin Great Hall with Terry Ray officiating. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family requests that the service be limited to family only. Private interment will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Joe L. Glass, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas, from complications due to Alzheimer's. He was born August 10, 1928 and lived a full and rewarding life. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Janelle Glass; children and spouses, Janie and Terry Ray, Cindy and Paul Rich, and Joe, Jr. and Kellie Glass; six grandchildren and spouses, Courtney and Ray Ramirez, Eric and Angie Ray, Paul, Jr. and Rhonda Rich, Kimberly Nichols, Jesse and Kristen Glass, and Daniel Glass. Also included are fourteen great-grandchildren, Elijah Ramirez, Isaac Ramirez, Knox Ray, Reese Ray, Bryce Ray, Kate Rich, Abby Rich, Mary Nichols, Anna Nichols, Lauren Nichols, Margo Nichols, Sonora Glass, Grace Glass, and Soren Glass. He was preceded in death by his father, Wicker Ira Glass; mother, Stella Arboree Glass; sister Carolyn Warren; and wife of 57 years and mother of his children, Jonell Seale Glass.
A graduate of Texas A&M, Class of '49, Joe served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where in addition to his duties he worked extensively for the relief of Korean orphans. He married Jonell in 1952 right before deploying, and upon returning from the war they began their family. Joe went to work for Union Carbide in Texas City, and stayed with the company for 43 years, culminating in achieving the President's Award for distinguished service. The Glass family had many adventures traveling with Carbide, including trips to West Virginia, New York, California, and surrounding states, with many excursions along the way. Their longest journey was a year and a half assignment in Puerto Rico, where Joe worked at Union Carbide Caribe in Ponce.
In addition to his career, Joe was a bi-vocational Minister of Music in local churches for well over 30 years. With Jonell playing piano or organ at his side, his rich baritone voice and choir direction were a blessing to many, and his great love was using his talents in the service of his Lord.
Joe's other interests included wedding photography, building TV's and stereos, golf, teaching the Bible, and devoting his life to his family. Always involved with his kids' activities, he managed Little League teams, supported cheerleading, choir, band, and sporting events, and did whatever he could to encourage his children's pursuits and successes in life. There was never a better husband or father.
During retirement Joe and Jonell enjoyed many summers in Estes Park, Colorado, where they made lifelong friends and enjoyed the cool mountain air and wildlife. They moved from Texas City/LaMarque to Lufkin in 1999 and became active in First Baptist Church Lufkin. Joe was also a member of the Kiwanis Club in Lufkin.
After Jonell's passing in 2009, Joe met and married Janelle Beckcom in 2011. During the last 10 years they have enjoyed traveling, most notably to the Holy Land. She became his loving caregiver as his Alzheimer's advanced and he was able to stay at home until he moved into The Joseph House December 31, 2020. He has received loving care there, and we hold the staff and Affinity Hospice close to our hearts.
In his final years Joe would say in the evenings, "Wasn't that a great day!" He will be missed by all.
Honorary pallbearers include: Joe Glass, Jr., Terry Ray, Paul Rich, Paul Rich, Jr., Eric Ray, Jesse Glass, Daniel Glass, Elijah Ramirez, Isaac Ramirez, Knox Ray, and Soren Glass.
In lieu of flowers, we request that contributions be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901, in Joe's honor.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.