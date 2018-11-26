Ernestine Lowe Saad, age 83 years, passed away at her home in League City, Texas on November 24, 2018 surrounded by her family.
Born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, Ernestine moved to Texas in 1955 to pursue many successful business ventures. Her greatest business accomplishment was opening a women’s fashion boutique, Lowes Fountain of Fashions. She not only clothed and accessorized women all over Galveston County; but also built many friendships and relationships over her 32 years in business. Ernestine was a member of Bay Harbour United Methodist Church of League City. She enjoyed her Sundays spent at church and loved to spend time in her yard with her plants and flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Edmond Saad; her daughter, Teresa Corley and husband Ronnie; stepson, Brian Saad and wife Brenda; and her granddaughters Kifferie Corley and Krystal Corley. Ernestine also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kamille Clay, Kai Streckenbach, Kaden Clay, Karissa Clay, and Landon Hebert; sisters, Jean Burrell, Barbara Suggett, and Linda Bastel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a well-respected and loved wife, mother, Mamaw, entrepreneur and friend. She was preceded in death by her son Billy Wayne Lowe; sisters, Lucille Hughes, Maxine Lowe, Ruby Kadair; and brothers, James McCrory and Hayward Johnson; parents, Linnie & Wasson McCrory; stepson, Edmond Saad III and wife; and grandson, Mitri Saad.
The family wants to thank Heart of Texas Hospice Care Team and the many special people that called, visited, and sent meals.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Heart of Texas Hospice Care Team or Pancreatic Cancer Research.
The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church of League City, Texas. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Paul Cline presiding. Interment will be at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster immediately following the service.
Serving as pallbearers are Brian Saad, Isaac Streckenbach, Brad Miller, Dustin Miller, Rush Warren, and Jimmy Moore. Honorary pallbearers are Kai Streckenbach and Kaden Clay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.