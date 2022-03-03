Jo Esra Chambers

Jo was born September 8, 1937 in Bay City, Texas to A.D. Davis Sr. and Ophelia Brown Davis. In her youth, she moved to Galveston, Texas. She was a graduate of Central High School in the late 50’s and resided in Galveston until 2008. Jo was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. She held several positions working at UTMB. She also worked at the Holy Rosary Nursery where she loved the little kids and they loved her. Later, she worked at Galveston Independent School District where she retired. She joined West Point Baptist Church under Rev. G. F, Sargent and served on through the leadership of Pastor Kerry Tillmon. where she was a good and faithful member in the choir. Once she moved to Houston, she became an active member at Windsor Village UMC under Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell, becoming active with the Diamond and Pearls Senior Ministry, Tele-Care Ministry, as well as, the YMCA seniors. After she was unable to drive herself, she would go with Cheryl to Word of Restoration International Church under the leadership of Apostle Charles E. Perry Sr. and Lady Charlette Perry. Jo married Alton Chambers in 1961. They lived happily together for 46 years, until Alton’s death in 2007. They loved bingo, zydeco, playing Pitty Pat and family outings. Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Alton; her son, David; parents, A.D Davis Sr. and Ophelia Brown Davis; grandparents Jobe and Methia Brown. Left to celebrate her memory is her devoted daughter Cheryl Chambers and God Ordained Sister Ave Maria Thomas; daughter, Patricia Petteway; son, Alton
Chambers Jr. (Sarah); brothers, A.D Davis Jr. and Robert Davis; grandchildren; LaShonda Petteway, Chadrick Petteway, Ashley Petteway, Allison Petteway, Hailey Chambers; Craig Paddio, Lionel Paddio and Diondra Padddio. Great grandchildren, Kendell, Madison, Nyla, Chloe, Cameron, Amarie, Gabby, Destany, Jordan, Cedric, Kelvin and Craig Jr. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. A special thank you to her niece Cynthia Wyatt who came to assist whenever called day or night. Thanks to Pam who cared for our mother in her final days. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Both services will be held at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Avenue M, Galveston, TX.
