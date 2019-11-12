Lydia (Liz) Bonita Crocker, 86, died peacefully on November 10, 2019 at her home in Galveston after a brief illness. Liz was born July 10, 1933 in Henderson, Texas, the daughter of Raymond Lee and Vada Cates.
In 1959 Liz married the love of her life, Bobby Joe Crocker, and resided in Henderson, Texas until 1995. After working at the Henderson Daily News as classified ad manager for 17 years, Liz retired and opened Elizabeth’s New Orleans Restaurant, where Liz showcased her culinary skills in Creole cuisine. Once you tasted her creole gumbo, crawfish etouffee or jambalaya you knew nothing else would compare. After 12 years in the restaurant business Bobby and Liz retired to Galveston, Texas.
Liz was in her element in Galveston where she dressed in period costumes and served as a docent at Ashton Villa for 10 years. Liz enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren and doing historical research of the history of Galveston Island.
Liz is survived by her husband, Bobby; sons, Tom Malone and Terry Crocker; daughters, Connie Malone, Bobbie Rice and Corrine Crocker-Jenkins; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Liz’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Rusk County Memorial Garden in Henderson, Texas at 2 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Liz’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
