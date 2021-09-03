SANTA FE — Mary Jane Gillispie, 80, of Santa Fe, passed away August 31, 2021 in Houston. Mary was born July 19, 1941 to Willie Raye and Lum Perry Hollan in Thrall, TX. Mary worked for Mainland Center Hospital for 30+ years prior to becoming a professor at San Jacinto College for 27 years. Mary loved teaching so much she retired 3 times. Mary was a member of the Aldersgate Praise Team and a loyal member of the Chocolate Bayou Cowboy Church in Alvin. She took pride in belonging to Backpack Buddies, and working with the Galveston County 4H Extension Office. In her spare time, she loved to travel, especially cruises, playing cards, Bunco, Canasta, or just being with her friends and family. Mary was loved by everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Douglas Eugene Gillispie, sisters Shirley Ryan and Joanna Rubio, and brother Kenneth Hollan and his wife Brenda.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Darla Gillispie Espinoza and husband David; grandchildren Alyssa (Nicholas) Tibaldo, Victoria (Jason Silvas) Espinoza, Allegra Castillo, and Alaina Brownfield; great-grandchildren Loralye Tibaldo, and Dawson Tibaldo; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In her honor a visitation will be held 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 9, 2021, with funeral services 2:00 PM, Friday, September 10, 2021, at Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas.
In accordance to Mary's wishes memorial donations may be made to Chocolate Bayou Cowboy Church (6808 county road 172 Alvin,TX 77511) or Backpack Buddies (PO Box 384 Santa Fe, TX 77510).
