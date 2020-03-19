HOUSTON—
Lee H. Thornton, 72, was born in Galveston, Texas on December 20, 1947. He was the oldest of seven children. He was a resident of Houston, Texas at the time of his passing on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He graduated from Central High School “Bearcat” proud class of 1967, and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1972 from Prairie View A & M University.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00. a.m.- 11:55 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary at 3828 Avenue O Galveston, Texas. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery.
