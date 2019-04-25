Funeral services for Betty Perthuis will be held today at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Funeral services for Alton Johnson will be held today at 2 p.m. at Broussard’s Funeral Home, 134 West Buccaneer Dr. in Winnie, with interment to follow at High Island Cemetery, High Island.
Funeral Mass for Bob Fullen will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Olga Espericueta will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Celebration of life services for James Story will be held today at Forest Park East Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel.
