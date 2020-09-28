Carolyn Joan Teichman Urbani, 80, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, September 25, 2020, after a brief illness. Carolyn was born March 16, 1940 to Bonnie Casey and Henry Teichman in Galveston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Henry Teichman; brother Rudy Teichman; in-laws Ruby and Angelo Urbani Jr.; brothers-in-law William H. Coltzer and Anthony Paul Urbani. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Angelo Urbani, III; her son Gregory and his wife Carol; daughter Jennifer and her husband Craig Premo; sister Julie Ann Coltzer; sister-in-law Donna Teichman; sister-in-law Bobbie and her husband Paul Huerta; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn married Angelo August 20, 1961. Carolyn was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, having joined when she was nine years old. In earlier years, she taught Sunday School and Bible School, then in later years she served as an ordained elder on the Sessions for two, three-year terms and sang in the chancellor choir. She also served on the memorial and columbarium committee.
Carolyn retired after 27 years as Secretary and Girl-Friday to three sheriffs, Joe Max Taylor, Gene Leonard, and Freddy Poor. She and Angelo “Flukey,” were long time members of The
Krewe of Gambrinus having joined in 1993. Carolyn served on the executive board as Secretary for 21 years. She was Queen in 2001 and Angelo, King in 2015. They established many special friendships with their fellow Krewe members. Carolyn and Angelo loved to cruise and travel all over the world with their good friends. Carolyn was an Alpha member of Theta Delta Beta since 1959. These “girls” were all very close friends. She also enjoyed playing in two Mah Jongg groups with very special friends.
Services, which will be held at First Presbyterian Church, are pending due to current restrictions. An announcement will be made when plans are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.