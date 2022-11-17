Pending services for Friday, November 18, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save T. R. Crumby, Jr.SANTA FE, TX — T. R. "Jabo" Crumby, Jr., age 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. (409) 925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesRenowned Galveston shop owner Ronnie Maceo dies from car crash injuries, family saysIslanders reflect on Galveston businessman Ronnie Maceo's lifeGalveston vacation rental operators face sharp fee increase; some displeasedBiz Buzz: Leeland House, Bealls and more prepare for island openingsDickinson City Hall video raises questions of walking quorumChecks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraudThree motorcyclists killed in crashes during Lone Star RallyTexas City man to face trial in homicide committed when he was 16Four county teams still standing in UIL football playoffs face tough testsBall High battles but can’t overcome tough start vs. Magnolia West in bi-district playoff CollectionsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessmanHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (146) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (70) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (63) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32)
