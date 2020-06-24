Trinity Lynn Chenoweth
SANTA FE—Miss Trinity Lynn Chenoweth, 15, passed from this life peacefully at home in Santa Fe. Funeral arrangements are pending with Hayes Funeral Home, 409-925-3501.
Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 3:00 pm
