Ellen Marie Love Mason departed this life on February 18, 2020, at UTMB Clear Lake Hospital.
Ellen’s family invites you to join them to celebrate her life on Thursday, February 27, 2020, with a viewing beginning at 9AM followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock with Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Hansen B. Mills and Melvin L. Mills, Sr. (Jackie); daughters, Carol A. Mills-Ridge, Galine Mills and Cynthia Baker (Tim); seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Clark (Mitchell) and Elder Willia L. Tribble (Sam): and many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Mildred Love; paternal grandparents, Rev. Marion Love, Sr. and Ella Love; maternal grandparents, Henry Bell, Sr. and Alice Bell; a daughter, Linda M. Mills; two granddaughters, Brianna DeShawn Ridge “Bri” and Tahrisha Nikkia Coleman “Nikki.”
