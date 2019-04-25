Jack Gerard Harris, 66, of League City, TX passed away April 21, 2019 in Webster, TX. Jack was born on August 09, 1952 in Galveston, TX. He grew up in Galveston and his family was of the Catholic Faith.
Mr. Harris served his country in the U.S. Airforce and also earned a degree from the University of Houston in Physics. He is a proud member of the University of Houston Alumni. Jack and his family have lived in League City for over thirty years and he has worked with Schoenmann Produce Company in Houston for over twenty years.
Jack was known for loving his family, all things golf, his wise wisdom, everything U of H Coogs, and for his passion of cooking. As his family grew larger he always looked forward to the sugars from his grand babies, singing and reading to them, but also just being with them watching them grow. Jack’s personality was magnetic and electrifying always making others smile and laugh. He was passionate about anything and everything life had to offer. Jack was generous, courageous, loving, selfless, inspiring, tender-hearted, admirable, and thoughtful. Jack is now with the angels, but most importantly Jack is with the family angel, his grand baby Skylar. Jack, a man that may be gone, though he will never be forgotten.
Mr. Harris is preceded in death by his parents Rodney and Mayola Harris and his granddaughter Skylar McNeel.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of forty years Elaine Harris; two daughters Kristin Skendziel and husband Chris and Lindsey McNeel and husband Jared; two sisters Jerri Strommen and MiMi Sellers; one brother Rod Harris; two granddaughters Addyson Skendziel and Baila Skendziel; four nephews Robert Strommen and wife Dana, Josh Strommen and wife Leslie, Cole Sellers and wife Ceyselly and Hayden Sellers; one niece Leah McSheehy and husband Chris; two best friends Mark Steakly and Mike Labardini.
There will be a memorial visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.