TEXAS CITY — Eldon Wayne Moore, 83, of Texas City, passed away January 10, 2021 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital.
Eldon Wayne Moore was born October 21, 1937 in Lott, Texas. He Retired in 1994 with 38 years of service for Texas New Mexico as a Communications & Control Superintendent. Eldon serve in the United States Airforce. He was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, a member of the (AOPA) Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association, The National Rifle Association and Bay Area Aero Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Rena Moore, brothers, Clyde Moore, Otha Ray Moore, Jack Moore, Richard Moore; sisters, Dorothy Nicholson and Gloria White.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Moore; son, James Moore and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Madison Moore and Jacob Moore; great grandchildren, Aubree Moore, Brendon Moore, Ethan Moore and Teagan Moore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Private services were held at an earlier date.
