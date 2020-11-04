GALVESTON — Concetta Maceo Arena, 101, of Galveston passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Concetta, affectionately known as Chatta, was born April 29, 1919, to Frank Thomas and Katherine Lopiccolo Maceo in New Orleans, Louisiana. She spent the first two years of her life with her parents and the extended Maceo family in a three-story home that her grandfather, Vincent Maceo, owned on the corner of Royal and Dumaine Streets.
At the age of two, Concetta moved with her family to the city she would love and live in for the rest of her life, Galveston Island, Texas. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1938 and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. As a young woman, she enjoyed going out for dinner and a show at her family's Galveston establishments, particularly the Balinese Room and the Hollywood Dinner Club. Later in life, she served as a managing partner of Gulf Properties, Inc., which her father co-founded in the 1930's.
In 1939, she married John B. Arena, who remained her loving husband until his death 43 years later. Together, they had three children, who remember their childhoods as filled with laughter, music, family and Concetta's delicious meals. Her family was the center of her life and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren basked in the joyful and unconditional love she showed them every day of their lives.
A talented Italian chef, Concetta loved cooking and often entertained family and friends. Her specialty was her homemade lasagna, which she served every year for Christmas dinner. She also loved gardening and was known as "Miss Petunia" for many years because of her garden that overflowed with an abundance of her favorite hot pink petunias.
She had a deep Catholic faith and passed her devotion on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, teaching them prayers and sharing her love of the Blessed Mother and the Rosary. She was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed sitting in one of the front pews with her family, including her beloved sister and best friend, Florence "Babe" Fabj, while her nephew and godson, Father Frank Fabj, celebrated Mass.
Concetta was blessed with six grandchildren whom she cherished. At least one of them was always at her home and she loved every minute in their company, and they adored their fun, energetic "Maw-Maw" in return. She was always cooking for them, playing games with them, and attending all their functions and events.
When her great-grandchildren were born, she was delighted and blessed to do it all over again. She enjoyed spending time with each one of them, rocking them to sleep as babies, making her traditional Italian meals for them, playing cards for hours and, of course, teaching them about their Catholic faith. She credited them with keeping her young and active.
Concetta loved music and always had it playing in her home, so her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all fell in love with her favorite Big Band music and still know all the lyrics to those 1940's hits. She was so happy when many of them took up piano and she loved nothing more than listening to them play and attending their recitals.
Concetta and her eldest daughter, Mary, were not only constant companions but the best of friends. It was rare to see Concetta without Mary, whether they were shopping around town or going to visit her great-grandchildren, and the two were often mistaken for sisters. During her last few years, they and Mary's husband Sonny spent much of their time together, and Concetta and her son-in-law spent hours at a time talking, laughing and enjoying each other's company.
Concetta enjoyed a beautiful, joyful and full life and brought love and laughter to so many. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Joseph Arena and wife Colleen "Cookie", Mary Arena Martini and husband E.J. "Sonny", Concetta "Pookie" Arena Dixon and husband Jim; grandchildren, Joseph Arena, Jr. and wife Angela, Brent Arena and fiancé Sarah, Tara Martini Newkirk and husband Craig, Ashton Martini and partner Bryan Beene, David Michael Hays and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren, Reece Newkirk, Rhett Newkirk, Olivia Hays, Isabella Hays and Kendall Arena; beloved nieces Katherine "Lele" Fabj Newkirk and Peggy Jo Maceo; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Arena; parents, Frank and Katie Maceo; sister and best friend, Florence "Baby" Maceo Fabj; brothers, Vincent, Joseph and Rosario Maceo; cherished grandson, Frank Maceo Martini; and beloved nephew and godson, Father Frank Fabj.
The family will receive visitors after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. The Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow in Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Joe Arena, Jr., Brent Arena, David Michael Hays, Craig Newkirk, Reece Newkirk and Rhett Newkirk. Her honorary pallbearer in memoriam is Frank Maceo Martini.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to caregivers Sandy Ross, Mary Martin, the Grismore Family, Sharon Criado, Diana Patrylow, Frankie Lester, as well as to the staff of Loving Care Private Care, Pat Glenn and Latesha Wolf, and to Encompass Health Hospice.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
