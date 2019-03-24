Maly
Funeral services for Kathryn Maly will be held today at 10:00am at Trinity Lutheran Chuch in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque,TX.
Robles
Funeral service for Guadalupe Robles will be held today at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
