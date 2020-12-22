Helen Ida Patschke

TEXAS CITY —
Helen Patschke, 104 of Texas City passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 in her sleep at home in Texas City. She was born December 12, 1916 in Galveston, Texas to Robert Ernst and Flora Theiler Neumann.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Texas City and was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Erich Patschke of 62 years, her parents, Robert and Flora Neumann, son Frank Erich Patschke, Jr., daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Frank “Buzz” Bostick, son-in-law Wesley Hays and grandson-in-law, Duane Johnson. Helen is survived by her daughter Flora Hays, son John Patschke and daughter-in-law Donna Patschke, six grandchildren; Kristen Clark, Sheryl Hubbard, Steven Hays, Michele Castaneda, Melissa Silvertooth and Frank “Trey” Bostick, III and her fourteen great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas with Pastor Matthew Brackman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
The family would especially like to thank all the Texas Home Health staff for their loving care.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.
