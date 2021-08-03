Gloria Lorraine Ellisor

GALVESTON, TX—
Gloria Lorraine Grant Ellisor beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend was born February 27, 1931, in Galveston, Texas. Gloria was a proud product of the Galveston public school system attending George Washington Carver and graduating from the historic Central High School May 28, 1948, at City Auditorium. She attended Community College in Los Angeles, California for a year and then returned to Galveston. Upon returning to Galveston, Gloria took a statewide test and became one of the top 50 students in Texas to be awarded a nursing scholarship to Prairie View A& M College School of Nursing.
After graduating from Prairie View in 1953, Gloria began her nursing career at Galveston, University of Texas Medical Branch in Psychiatry where she became a nurse supervisor. After having children, she went to work as a school nurse in the Galveston Public School System. In 1974 Gloria earned a UTMB pediatric nurse practitioner certificate. She worked for 38 years before retiring in 1992. Her tenure included Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver, Goliad, Sam Houston Junior High and Ball High School. She had compassion for and a special heart for children, especially teens.
Gloria married Jesse (Tom) Q. Ellisor, Sr. in 1954. Gloria served her family, friends, church and community with love and dedication. She was a dedicated member and ordained Elder of Second Christian Church. She was a lifelong devoted member of the Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She was a proud member of Central High School Class of 1948 and a board member of the Old Central Cultural Center Inc. Gloria had a lifelong interest in politics and social action and received numerous community awards for her service.
Gloria’s love for music has been demonstrated at every opportunity given. She was a singer and church musician. She produced many church and community events showcasing the talents of community, church members and friends. As a volunteer at UTMB ACE Unit, Gloria played piano and sang for patients, staff, nurses and doctors. Each year she looked forward to attending Camp Allen for seniors sponsored by UTMB and the Episcopal Diocese.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jesse (Tom) Quintin Ellisor, Sr; her brother Joseph Walter Malveaux, sisters Rena Malveaux, Geraldine Smiley and grandson Kenneth Dumas. She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy, son Jesse Quintin Ellisor, Jr (Carolyn); daughters Jacqueline Ellisor Wiggins; Welma Jean Turner (Al); daughter-in-love Patricia Senegal Ellisor; grandchildren: Jesse Q. Ellisor, III, (Erica) Julian B. Ellisor, (Bria) Kimberly Wiggins Willis,(Elijah) Callie Wiggins; great-grandchildren Devious Ellisor, Ladorria Cole, Daishoina Coleman Jessica Ellisor, Raylon Ellisor, Jeslynn Ellisor, Quintin Ellisor and Aiden James; godchildren Winifred Langham, Katherine Washington, Marilyn Randle, Gerald Ruth Montgomery and Sparkle Gordon, and Adolphus Archie. Her life will be remembered by her siblings Richard Malveaux, Bertha Malveaux (sister-in-law). She will be greatly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Christian Church 2702 Avenue O 1/2, Galveston, Texas. There will be a Musical Tribute from 9:30 -10:30, followed by the Zeta Burial Ritual.
