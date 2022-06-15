TEXAS CITY — The world became a more loving place on March 1, 1994, with the birth of Blake Da’Shard Jackson-Hall. His parents, Kimberly Hall, and Clyde Jackson, III were blessed by his arrival. He brought so much joy to his family as he was nurtured and loved.
Blake left his mark in the educational arena. He received his Associates of Arts degree from the College of the Mainland in 2012 prior to his high school graduation. He was a member of the band and a proud honor graduate of La Marque High School Class of 2012. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Sam Houston State University.
Blake was currently employed with Alacrity Solutions. He never allowed anyone to limit his goals in life. He was an entrepreneur at heart. He designed his Suavee brand shirt line and he was in the process of opening his own Amazon Store.
Blake’s community organizations included, The Exceptional Men of the Talented Tenth, A K Psi, Riders4Lyfe, and A-Hunid-N-Holdin. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, fishing, bowling, riding his slingshot and spending quality time with family and friends.
Blake will be remembered for his brilliant smile, his love for his family and his kind jovial persona which endeared him to a multitude of people.
Blake transitioned on June 7, 2022. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal great-grandparents.
His loving memory will be treasured in the hearts of his beloved family, mother, Kimberly Hall, father, Clyde Jackson, III (Antionette); bonus dad, Richard Taylor, Jr. son dog, Rocquo Jackson-Hall; grandparents, Ruby M. Taylor, Clarence Swan (Debra), Massie Jackson and Clyde Jackson, Jr.; siblings, Alexis Collins, and Trevian Crawford; bonus siblings, Victoria Taylor and Marcus Taylor; aunt, Leslie Swan; special cousin, Dylan Swan; nieces, nephews, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Blakes’s homegoing celebration services will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at La Marque High School Auditorium, 397 Duroux Rd in La Marque. His visitation service will begin at 11:00 am followed by his funeral service at 1:00 pm.
