HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Elsie Ginzel was born September 7, 1925 in Temple, Texas, to Henry and Sidonia (Taraba) Sefcik and passed from this life Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019, in League City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Ginzel; daughter, Patricia Ann Ginzel; granddaughter, Scarlet Peoples; great-grandson, Michael Welch.
Survivors include her son, Donald Ginzel of La Marque; daughter, Shirley Drager and husband, Dudley; grandchildren, Tabitha Smithson and husband, Mike, Heath Drager and wife, Jenny; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
