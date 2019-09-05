Curtis James Duhon passed away in Houston, TX following a brief illness. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
A Public Viewing is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by A Service to Celebrate His Life at 11:00 a.m. Both Services will be held in the Chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors at 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300.
Burial Services will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX. Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home.
