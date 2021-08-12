DICKINSON — Brandon Lee Spillers was born on January 10, 1996 in Texas City , Tx, and rode off into paradise August 10, 2021. He is s survived by mother Rhonda Spillers, sister Brandi Spillers, "brother-in-law" Dylan Bingham, grandmother Jeannie Nillen, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Brandon was preceded in death by father Robert W. Spillers Jr, grandmother Diane Spillers, and grandfather's Robert W. Spillers Sr. and Ronald Nillen.
Brandon was a gentle, kind, and loving soul, his family and friends would tell you his smile along with his laugh was very contagious. He was a one-of-a-kind type of man and if you got the joy of knowing him than you'd know that he could turn any bad situation into pure joy. This world has lost a beautiful soul and he will be dearly missed by everyone.
Brandon's final Celebration of Life will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Dickinson Texas on Sunday, August 15 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Alan Kethan officiating. Visitation will be available starting at 2:00 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.