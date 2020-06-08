David John Rossi, 77, of Galveston, TX, died June 02, 2020, at his home in Brandon, MS. Son of the late Luke D. and Mary Frances Fisher Rossi.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jane Q. Rossi, of Brandon, MS. He is further survived by his son, Quinn Rossi, Quinn's wife Shawn, and grandson, Quentin Lea, of Brandon, MS; siblings Rita King, Trudy Dreyfus, Mary Frances Bernardoni, and Luke Rossi of Friendswood, TX; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a former instructor at Galveston College, and a 30-year resident of Columbia, MS.
