Isla Jean Darwin, 88, of Texas City, Texas passed away, Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with a visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East.
Isla Darwin was born November 7, 1930 in New Ulm, Texas to Arthur and Dessie Rinn.
She was a Teachers Aid for the Texas City Independent School District for 24 years. Isla was a resident of Texas City for 69 years. She was a graduate of Columbus High School and Blinn Jr. College. She loved watching her children and grandchildren playing sports.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Darwin and son, Scott Darwin
Survivors include son, Todd Darwin; daughter in law, Barbara Darwin; grandchildren, Nikki Moore, Paige Darwin, Sara Hodges and Katie Maybee; great grandchildren, Emma Moore, Hayley Hodges, Christian Hodges and Carter Maybee.
The family would like to thank Willie Sandles and Delores Ford for their care and compassion and friendship.
