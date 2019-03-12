Patricia (Pat) Garner Yates, lifelong resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was one of the sweetest and kindest individuals that you could meet and never met a stranger.
Patricia was born in Galveston, Texas on January 14, 1934, to Phillipine and Andrew Garner and was a graduate of Dickinson High School. Pat was an x-ray technician at St. Mary’s Infirmary in Galveston in her early twenty’s and went on to have several fruitful careers over her lifetime. She owned a pet store, flower shop and balloon shop, worked for WCID #1 in Dickinson for several years, and sold real estate in the area for over 15 years. Pat loved watching birds, and baking cookies for everyone during Christmas time. She has been a lifelong Houston Rockets fan and never missed watching a game. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, putting puzzles together (especially if she got to put in the last piece), and arts and crafts. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family and grandchildren whom she loved more than anything in the world. She was a proud member of the Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Marion King. She is survived by her daughter, Miki Gillis, son-in-law, Tommy; her two loving grandchildren Tyler and Kacee Gillis; her sister Joyce Johnson; nieces Duffy Glazer, Shelley King, and Erin Roland; nephew Chris Johnson as well as many wonderful great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral home on Friday March 15, 2019 from 5:00 — 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment following at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to Shrine of the True Cross Catholic School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.