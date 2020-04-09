With great sadness we announce the passing of Edward Leon Robinson, Jr. He left his mark and God’s light was able to shine through him for 42 glorious years. He was born August 26th, 1977 to his parents Edward Leon Robinson, Sr. and Joyce Brown-Robinson. He was raised and graduated, class of 1995 in La Marque, Texas. Edward accepted Christ at an early age at St. John Baptist Church under the mentorship of Rev. Sylvester George.
We serve a mighty, able God and we know on April 4, 2020 he wrapped his arms around our “Poody” and told him “Job well done Son, my good and faithful servant”. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Webby and Mattie V Brown and Felton and Earline Robinson; uncle and aunt, Kevin and Carolyn Brown and his uncle’s Felton Jr., Earl, Wayne and Tim Robinson.
Edward leaves his legacy of Love with his wife, Tiffany, handsome sons, Daishun Kidd and Edward Robinson, III; step daughter, DeJah Brewer; parents, Edward and Joyce; brother and sister, Webby and Chundra (Bruce); nephews, nieces, cousins, close friends “brothers”, and other family members. His smile will live in our hearts forever.
For those who would like to say their last goodbye, a public viewing will be 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, April 11, 2020 and 3pm to 5pm on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City.
