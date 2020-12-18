Ricahrd Sweeney

LEAGUE CITY — Richard Sweeney went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2020, with his beloved wife Jo by his side. Richard was born on April 14, 1945 in Galveston, Texas. His formative years were spent in La Marque, Texas, where he grew up in a loving home headed by his mother Helen Sweeney. During the years of 1966 to 1971, Richard served in the United States Navy in Antigua, West Indies, and earned a National Defense Service Medal for his service to his country.
Following his noble service, Richard began his professional career at Sterling Chemical, who he worked for over the next 20 years. On June 10, 1977, Richard was married to the love of his life, Jo, who supported him throughout every endeavor, golf game, and hunting trip. Throughout his life, Richard was known as an avid sportsman, who maintained lifelong friendships with his teammates and hunting partners. Some of his athletic accomplishments include his men’s slow pitch softball teams 1981 Texas State Championship title and bowling a perfect 300 game in San Diego while in the Navy. Perhaps his most cherished awards, however, include the prized “Blue Jacket” which he received in the Friend & Family Golf Tournament, as well as his lifelong membership in Ducks Unlimited. Richard was a Corvette aficionado, with a passion for driving, restoring, and racing the great American sports car. No hobby was quite as special to Richard as those he shared with his family. Richard often shared his love of cars, football, hunting, and golf with his granddaughters. The light of Richard’s life was spending time with this precious granddaughters Kendall and Briley.
Richard completed his professional career at General Petrochem. He spent the final years of his life surrounded by family and friends, filling his time with hunting trips as well as attending the many events his granddaughters required him to attend. Richard is preceded in death by his parents James L. Sweeney and Helen R. Sweeney. He is survived by his devoted wife Jo Sweeney, brothers Larry Sweeney of Hitchcock, Texas and Tim Sweeney and his wife Grace Sweeney of Yoakum, Texas, son Shannon Sweeney, daughter-in-law Crystal Sweeney and granddaughter Briley Sweeney of League City, Texas, son Greg Drummond, daughter-in-law Sylvia Drummond and granddaughter Kendall Drummond of Houston, Texas.
Richard’s extended family includes sister-in-law Carolyn Brewer and her husband Michael Brewer of Alvin, Texas, sister-in-law Betty Fore of Friendswood, Texas, sister-in-law Rosemary Hurst and her husband Lynn Hurst of League City, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews, all who loved their Uncle Richard.
The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:00AM with a Ceremony at 11:00AM at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.