Galdden
Funeral services for Lyndon Gladden will be held today at 11:00am at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings, LA. Burial will follow at Green wood Cemetery.
Kindwell
Memorial service for Daniel Kidwell will be held today at 10:00am Mary Queen Catholic Church, Friendswood, TX under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.
Mejia
Service for Dawn Mejia will be held today at 6:30pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Perez
Funeral service for Diane Perez will be held today at 10:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic church in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX. Under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
Watson
Graveside services for Billie Watson will be held today at 2:00pm at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.