Galdden

Funeral services for Lyndon Gladden will be held today at 11:00am at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings, LA. Burial will follow at Green wood Cemetery.

Kindwell

Memorial service for Daniel Kidwell will be held today at 10:00am Mary Queen Catholic Church, Friendswood, TX under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.

Mejia

Service for Dawn Mejia will be held today at 6:30pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.

Perez

Funeral service for Diane Perez will be held today at 10:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic church in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX. Under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.

Watson

Graveside services for Billie Watson will be held today at 2:00pm at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.

